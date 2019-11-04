Donald Trump Loses Appeal To Prevent Release Of Tax Returns

President Donald Trump lost his latest attempt to prevent the release of his tax returns to a New York grand jury.

A federal appeals court ruled that Trump’s accounting firm must comply with a subpoena, which was issued as part of a grand jury investigation spearheaded by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

The decision was the latest in a whirlwind of media coverage of Trump’s legal battles. Also on Monday, John Eisenberg, a White House national security lawyer, declined to appear for a deposition on Capitol Hill as part of the impeachment inquiry.

In the case involving Trump’s taxes, the appeals court judges concluded that presidential immunity did not shield his accounting firm from a subpoena.

“The only question before us is whether a state may lawfully demand production by a third party of the president’s personal financial records for use in a grand jury investigation while the president is in office,” the three judges wrote in their opinion. “With the benefit of the district court’s well‐articulated opinion, we hold that any presidential immunity from state criminal process does not bar the enforcement of such a subpoena.”

Last month, a federal judge on Monday ruled that the accounting firm, Mazars USA, must comply with the subpoena for eight years of Trump’s tax returns, going back to 2011. Trump’s legal team quickly secured a temporary stay as they appealed to the Second Circuit.

Trump’s legal team, led by Jay Sekulow, plans to appeal the latest decision to the Supreme Court.

“The decision of the Second Circuit will be taken to the Supreme Court,” Sekulow said in a statement, per NBC News. “The issue raised in this case go to the heart of our Republic. The constitutional issues are significant.”