Donald Trump Channels Rocky Balboa In Bizarre Bodyswap Tweet That Lights Up Social Media

“I stopped thinking the way other people think a long time ago,” said Rocky Balboa. That is perhaps the most Rocky-relevant quote to Donald Trump, who has taken time out from the impeachment process, rallies and pardoning turkeys to post a bizarre tweet of his head attached to the body of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa character (from Rocky III, to be precise).

The tweet has blown up on social media, garnering more than 330k likes, 100k retweets and 87k replies in just a few hours. Trump followed it up with a retweet of a Piers Morgan laughing emoji response.

Snap/Shutterstock

The surreal message from the president is on course to rival his most popular pair of tweets, which came in the days after his election and were liked by more than 500,000 people.

The text-less tweet comes one day after Trump praised his “gorgeous chest” during a rally in Florida. Denying a popular conspiracy that his unscheduled November 17 trip to Walter Reed Military Medical Center was for cardiac arrest, Trump claimed that doctors told him, “We’ve never seen a chest quite like it.” It also might be a nod to him doing battle with the Democrats and his readiness to go into the election/impeachment ring.

The tweet inevitably sparked a slew of memes and baffled responses. “What the f*** is this f***ery?”, posted Alyssa Milano.

What the fuck is this fuckery? pic.twitter.com/8kyAQDOXR3 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 27, 2019

Wrong pic. Found the right one. Here ya go! pic.twitter.com/c7jYUI3sKX — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 27, 2019

Lol as if Trump would be a character in Rocky that wasnt Paulie😂 https://t.co/u6KMZUcJdC — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) November 27, 2019

Truly the dumbest time to be alive https://t.co/9yM7yQYAUW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 27, 2019

Sorry, but Rocky beat the Russian. https://t.co/sC5ZICMr4h — Josh Comers (@joshcomers) November 27, 2019

Just when you thought things couldn’t get any weirder…