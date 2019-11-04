Donald Trump Responds To “Fake” And “Lousy” Polls Calling For His Impeachment: “I Have the Real Polls”

Polls from Fox News, NBC/WSJ and MSN have shown that nearly 50% of voters want Donald Trump impeached, but the former host of The Celebrity Apprentice made it clear that he feels that those numbers are not real.

During one of the many eventful interviews on the White House lawn, Trump spoke to reporters about the polls saying, “You’re looking at the wrong polls. I have the real polls. The CNN polls are fake. The Fox polls have always been lousy. I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster.”

In the polls from Fox News and NBC/WSJ at the end of October, 49% of voteres said that they wanted Trump impeached and removed from office. Meanwhile, a MSN poll showed that 52% supported Senate voting to removing Trump from his presidential throne if he was impeached. MSN all revealed that 62% of the country said America isn’t doing so well and is headed in the wrong direction. On top of that, 55% aren’t too happy with Trump and the work he is doing as president. Over at Fox, a poll said 52% saw the impeachment inquiry as legitimate and 42% wanted him to be removed from the White House if there is enough evidence to do so.