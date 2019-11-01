Book-Plugging Donald Trump Jr. To Visit ‘The View’ Next Week

UPDATE, with video Yes, if you were watching The View today, you heard right. Donald Trump Jr. will visit the ABC daytime talk show next week, and on the show’s 5,000th episode no less.

Watch co-host Joy Behar’s announcement below.

Trump Jr., making the book promo rounds for his Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us, will appear on next Thursday’s episode along with his girlfriend, the former Fox News Channel personality Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The announcement was made on-air today with virtually no additional comment by co-host and Friday fill-in moderator Behar. When the audience reacted with a sustained “ooooohhhh”, co-host Sunny Hostin wondered why “everyone looks so shocked. We have everyone on here.”

The View later tweeted video of Behar’s announcement:

POLITICAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME ROUND UP: The co-hosts react to Don Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle’s “Witch Hunt” costume, Katie Porter dressing up as Batman during impeachment inquiry vote, and more. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/z3xj2UySsS — The View (@TheView) November 1, 2019

The president’s son will find no supporters on the show – even the panel’s two conservatives, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman, are no fans of the Trump Administration, and moderator Whoopi Goldberg won’t even say Donald Trump’s name. McCain and Huntsman, both former Fox News personalities, might at least have some friendly catching up to do with Guilfoyle.

Behar’s announcement of the booking came as the co-hosts were discussing Trump Jr.’s Halloween Instagram post, which included a photo of Trump in costume as a bow-and-arrow hunter and Guilfoyle as a witch.

“Subtle,” said Behar about the “witch hunt” gag. Added Friday fill-in co-host Ana Navarro, “Maybe he should have worn a prison suit.”

With Trump Jr.’s constant tweet-baiting of liberals and his father’s critics, the show certainly won’t lack for Hot Topics. His message with yesterday’s Halloween photo was “Witch Hunt!!! Happy Halloween folks! With all the bullshit the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist.”

And just today, Trump Jr. tweeted a plug for his book: “Do get Triggered and send one to your favorite Commie…Maybe they’ll learn something.”