Donald Trump Jr.’s Very Loud “View” Visit Scores Bigly Ratings

The 5,000th episode of ABC’s The View was the show’s most-watched telecast (3.021 million) in over 6 months (since April 26). And something tells me it wasn’t because of the anniversary cake.

The Nov. 7 episode featured guests Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, for nearly the entire episode. The Hot Topics were as hot as the ratings.

With even the conservative co-hosts (Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman) having their own bones to pick with Jr., the episode – promoted all week – was bound to be a scorcher. Show moderator Whoopi Goldberg wouldn’t utter his name, co-host Sunny Hostin called out lies and Huntsman compared Trump tactics to dictators.

Jr. was clearly hunting for bear (no leopards being around), and had some nasty put-downs at the ready for Goldberg (the Polanski thing), Joy Behar (the long-ago infamous darkened skin Halloween costume, or, as her foes call it “blackface”).

The showdown went viral, and now it seems even old-school viewers were watching en masse.

