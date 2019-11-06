Donald Trump Impeachment Hearings Will Go Public Starting Next Week, Adam Schiff Says

Prepare for broadcast and cable news networks to clear their lineups starting next week: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) announced that public impeachment inquiry hearings will start on Nov. 13.

Schiff announced that the hearings will start with testimony from William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs. Marie Yovanovich, the former ambassador to Ukraine, will testify on Nov. 15. All three have already testified in private before the three House committees conducting the inquiry.

The hearings will be a key test for Democrats as they try to gain public support for their impeachment effort.

Networks already are planning to cover the hearings live, sources say.

The format will be different from typical House hearings in that initial questioning of the witnesses will come in 45-minute increments from each side, an effort to better establish a narrative. The questioning also may be led by Democratic and Republican committee counsels, as opposed to elected members. Typically, questioning bounces back and forth in five-minute increments to members of each side.

The open hearings “will be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves, to make their own determinations about the credibility of the witnesses, but also to learn firsthand about the facts of the president’s misconduct,” Schiff.

He also said that the committees would be releasing the transcript of Taylor’s testimony on Wednesday.