Donald Trump Greeted By Boos Again, This Time At UFC Fight In New York

President Donald Trump watches a replay at UFC 244, in New York.

President Donald Trump was met with boos once again, this time at the main fight of UFC 244 Saturday night in New York City.

When the president arrived at Madison Square Garden to watch the fighters face off, the massive crowd quickly turned hostile.

Video posted on Twitter showed attendees standing and loudly booing the commander-in-chief.

Adding to the insults, protesters gathered outside the arena after getting word that Trump would attend.

They pounded on bongos, carried signs saying “Trump/Pence Out Now!” in English and Spanish, and chanted “there’s a fascist in the White House” over a bullhorn.

Protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden, where President Donald Trump was set to attend UFC 244.

It was the second time in less than a week that Trump was booed at a sporting event. He also got a chilly reception Sunday night at Game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C.

The president and first lady Melania Trump attended the game between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. After quietly entering the stadium, Trump was shown on the big screen during a salute to veterans and the sold-out crowd erupted in boos.

Fans then began to chant “lock him up” in an apparent reference to the House impeachment inquiry, and a take on Trump’s taunts directed at Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.