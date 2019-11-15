Don Johnson Confirms Cheech Marin Will Return For ‘Nash Bridges’ Revival

Don Johnson, set to reprise the title role in USA Network’s upcoming Nash Bridges revival, confirmed today that longtime co-star Cheech Marin will be back for another go-round.

Appearing on CBS’ The Talk (full interview set for the Nov. 26 episode), Johnson was asked by host Sharon Osbourne whether Marin would be returning (as the character Inspector Joe Dominguez).

(Watch a clip below).

“Oh yeah,” said Johnson, “The Cheech will be back. I think in this adaptation of Nash Bridges, he’s going to actually be selling weed. And the cops in San Francisco are actually going to be smoking it.” Johnson was joking, probably.

The Nash Bridges project is in development at USA Network, and is being developed as a two-hour movie/backdoor pilot. “We’re writing it now,” Johnson says on The Talk, “and it’s a two-hour television film, and they’re looking at it as kind of a way to launch it again as a series. Good Lord, I don’t know how I feel about that.”

The full interview with Johnson will air on The Talk Tuesday, November 26 on CBS.

The original Nash Bridges series ran on CBS from 1996 to 2001. The Nash Bridges revival comes from Johnson, Bill Chais (Franklin & Bash) and Marc Rosen.