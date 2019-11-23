‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Locks Up Status As WGN’s No. 1 Original Series

WGN’s Dog’s Most Wanted has something to howl about – it finished the season as the #1 original series on WGN.

The show featuring the famed bounty hunter Dwayne “Dog” Chapman averaged 797K persons 2+ live+3 day each week, +49% above the original series average on WGN, and +27% above the #2 program (Gone). In the target adult 25-54 demo, Dog’s Most Wanted was +124% above the WGN original series average, and +186% above the #2 show.

The season averages below contain L+3 day viewership for all ten weeks of the series, produced by Dorsey Pictures, a Red Arrow Studios company, along with Entertainment by Bonnie and Clyde. Chris Dorsey (Building Alaska) and Matt Assmus serve as EPs for Dorsey Pictures. Dog and the late Beth Chapman are EPs for Bonnie & Clyde.

Dog’s Most Wanted focuses on the pursuit of some of the most wanted fugitives in the country. It’s the first unscripted series on WGN America in over five years.

Duane “Dog” Chapman went from a motorcycle gang member and spending time in prison to becoming a celebrated lawman pursuing and capturing FBI’s Most Wanted fugitive and Max Factor cosmetics heir, Andrew Luster.

That led to his hit TV series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired over 300 episodes in 10 years. In the new series, Dog and wife Beth (who tragically passed away from throat cancer in June), along with a team dubbed “The Dirty Dozen,” hunts down the most wanted fugitives from the FBI, US Marshals and state lists throughout the country. .