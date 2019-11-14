‘The A List’ & ‘A Discovery Of Witches’ Writers Pen Episodes Of ‘Doctor Who’

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has regenerated the BBC show’s writing team ahead of the launch of season 12 in early 2020.

Nina Metivier, writer of BBC and Netflix series The A List, and A Discovery Of Witches writer Charlene James have penned their first episodes of the sci-fi drama, as has Maxine Alderton, who has written for CBBC’s The Worst Witch.

They join three writers who worked on Doctor Who last season: Vinay Patel (Murdered By My Father), Ed Hime (Skins), and Pete McTighe (Wentworth). It means there was an even split of male and female writers who worked on season 12.

In addition to the writers, four new directors got to grips with Jodie Whittaker’s time lord: Nida Manzoor (Enterprice), Emma Sullivan (Call the Midwife), Jamie Magnus Stone (Orbit Ever After) and Lee Haven Jones (Vera).

Chibnall said: “Along with our returning faces, we’re excited to welcome new members to the Doctor Who family. The Doctor Who team is crammed with British television’s brightest writers and directors: we’ve adored working with them, and can’t wait to show you the explosive stuff they’ve created.”