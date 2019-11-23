‘Doctor Who’ New Season Trailer Is Powered Up By BBC America With Aliens, Aliens, Aliens

A new season of Doctor Who arrives in 2020, exact date to be announced. But to whet the appetite of true Whovians, the first trailer has been unleashed, and it’s got a lot of action to unpack.

Goran Višnjić (ER) and Robert Glenister (Paranoid) will join the previously announced Stephen Fry (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy) and Lenny Henry (Broadchuch) as guest stars for the new season when the venerable sci-fi import returns to BBC America in early 2020.

Glenister noted that joining the new season’s ensemble feels a bit like time travel: “I first appeared in Doctor Who in ‘The Caves of Androzani’ at the tender age of 24 in 1984. Thirty-five years later, I got to be in it again at the not-so-tender age of nearly 60. How time flies!”

Višnjić, meanwhile, is a longtime viewer, first-time visitor to the TARDIS: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Doctor Who, so when the offer to play one of my favorite people in history came, it made me so happy to be part of the show and it turned into this awesome, dream job!”

The 56-year-old series premiered in the UK and has featured 12 men who have played the lead character, the Time Lord known simply as The Doctor. That changed in the last season when the iconic role was given to the first woman, Jodie Whittaker, who now returns for her second season.

Whittaker will be joined by Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz), and Bradley Walsh (Graham), all in their sophomore season as well. Chris Chibnall returns as Showrunner with Matt Strevens as Executive Producer.

Watch the trailer for a taste of things to come.