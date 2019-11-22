Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Fox Nabs Oliver Sacks Medical Drama From Alex Berger, Lee Toland Krieger, Fabrik & Imaginarium As Put Pilot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Michael Jackson Biopic Set With 'Aviator's Graham King & John Logan; MJ Estate Aboard

Read the full story

‘Doctor Who’ Guest Stars: Goran Višnjić, Robert Glenister To Join Stephen Fry

BBC America

Goran Višnjić (ER) and Robert Glenister (Paranoid) will join the previously announced Stephen Fry (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy) and Lenny Henry (Broadchuch) as guest stars joining the cast of Doctor Who when the venerable sci-fi import returns to BBC America in early 2020.

For Glenister, joining the new season’s ensemble feels a bit like time travel: “I first appeared in Doctor Who in ‘The Caves of Androzani’ at the tender age of 24 in 1984. Thirty-five years later, I got to be in it again at the not-so-tender age of nearly 60. How time flies!”

Višnjić, meanwhile, is a longtime viewer, first-time visitor to the TARDIS:  “I’ve always been a huge fan of Doctor Who, so when the offer to play one of my favorite people in history came, it made me so happy to be part of the show and it turned into this awesome, dream job!”

It was 56 years ago today that Doctor Who premiered on the U.K. airwaves. Twelve men have played the resourceful Time Lord known simply as The Doctor but these days the iconic role belongs to Jodie Whittaker, who returns for her second season. Whittaker will be joined by Tosin Cole (Ryan), Mandip Gill (Yaz), and Bradley Walsh (Graham), all in their sophomore season as well. Chris Chibnall returns as Showrunner with Matt Strevens as Executive Producer.

“One of the great joys of Doctor Who is the legendary actors who want to come and join in the Doctor’s adventures,” Strevens said. “We were thrilled to welcome Goran and Robert, whose worked we’ve loved and admired for years. They create two iconic characters who are going to delight and entertain.”

Here’s a look at the very first episode of Doctor Who, which aired 56 years ago today…

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad