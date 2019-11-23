Disneyland Plans New Timeshare Project At The Resort

Walt Disney Co. is planning a 350-unit timeshare project adjacent to its Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

The Los Angeles Times reports a subsidiary of Disney filed an application to remove a hotel laundry facility and other structures to build a 12-story, 280,000-square-foot development. There is no date for the project’s debut.

The new timeshare development would join the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa as one of three company-owned hotels near Disneyland and Disney California Adventure that offers timeshares. Most of the company’s timeshares, part of Disney Vacation Clubs, are near the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. There are others in Hawaii and one in South Carolina.

Disney will open another timeshare project in Florida next month. The European-themed project is called Disney’s Riviera Resort. “We look forward to working closely with the Disneyland Resort, the city of Anaheim and engaging our neighbors on this project, which would also create new jobs and spending in the community, as well as generate additional revenue for the city,” said a statement from Terri Schultz, senior vice president of Disney Vacation Club, said in a statement.

Disney claimed 550 construction jobs and 100 operational jobs will be created by the new Anaheim project. when completed.