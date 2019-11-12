Disney+ Struggles With Technical Issues In First Few Hours After Launch

UPDATED with Disney statement: Disney is “working quickly” to resolve the current user issues around Disney+.

This comes after Disney+ experienced a number of technical issues during the initial hours of launch.

“The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are pleased by this incredible response and are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience,” a Disney spokeswoman said.

The streaming service went live at midnight PT with a menu of film and TV titles from Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney’s own stable. However, many customers were finding they were “unable to connect” to the service and inevitably taking to social media to air their grievances.

Outage website Down Detector found that there were over 7,000 problems with the service with 35% reporting log-in problems and 64% of people struggling with streaming.

The issues, however, are likely to be fixed quickly and are inevitable given the demand for the service, which has thousands of hours of TV series including originals such as the first Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian.

Kevin Mayer, head of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International unit, at a media preview in New York last week predicted there would likely be some technical issues. “There are always technical glitches and you can always improve the technical performance of any service like this,” he said.

Disney+ is currently available in the U.S., Canada and Netherlands. It will launch in Australia, New Zealand and Puerto Rico on November 19 and will launch across Western Europe, including in the UK, in March 2020.