Disney Sets European Streaming Launch Date, Teams With Amazon, Samsung, LG

Disney CEO Bob Iger began the company’s quarterly earnings call with 10 minutes of remarks about what he has described as the biggest corporate initiative of his 45-year tenure at the company: the launch of Disney+.

The subscription streaming platform, which goes live in the U.S. and a handful of other territories on November 12, will light up in the UK and Western Europe next March 31. Key territories will include France, Spain, Germany and Italy. More than 500 movies (including titles from the Disney Vault) as well as 7,500 TV episodes (including 30 seasons of The Simpsons) will be offered in the UK and Europe at launch, growing to 620 movies and 10,000 TV episodes by 2025, Iger said.

Distribution partnerships, a less-than-sexy but crucial part of streaming, also got the spotlight during Iger’s comments. He announced that Disney has forged deals with Amazon and its Fire connected devices, as well as Samsung and LG smart TVs.

Confirming longtime expectations, Iger also said FX and Fox Searchlight will have designated homes on Hulu starting next March.

“I am more confident than ever in our strategy and in our ability to execute it effectively,” Iger said on the call. “We’ve spent the last few years completely transforming [the company] to focus the resources and immense creativity across the entire company on delivering an extraordinary direct-to-consumer experience.”

Iger did not touch on any other topic during his opening remarks. The company had earlier reported strong results for its fiscal fourth quarter, with both revenue and earnings handily beating Wall Street analysts’ estimates.

ESPN+, Iger said, has reached 3.5 million subscribers 18 months after its launch. ESPN+, Disney+ and the ad-supported tier of Hulu will be offered as a bundle for $13. Hulu has also experienced a growth spurt since Disney took operational control of it in a deal with Comcast last May. It now has 28.5 million total subscribers, up from 26.8 million on May 1.