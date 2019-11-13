Disney Reports 10 Million Sign-Ups For Disney+

In a brief press release, Disney said Wednesday that its streaming service Disney+ has already drawn 10 million sign-ups.

That number, which the company described as “extraordinary consumer demand” helps explain why the service experienced outages after launching early Tuesday. The glitches, which the company attributed to unexpectedly high interest overloading its technological infrastructure, diminished over the course of the day.

At 10 million subscribers, Disney+ is already one of the most popular streaming services in North America and it puts Disney ahead of its own projections for 60 million to 90 million subscribers globally by 2024. (Netflix at last report has about 162 million global subscribers, with 60 million in the U.S.) The $7-a-month service launched in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands with a library of film and TV titles from Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar and National Geographic. It is also featuring new, original shows like The Mandalorian.

Related Story WarnerMedia's Bleacher Report Taps Epix Content Vet Rachel Brill As Studio GM

Disney stock shot up on the subscriber news. It reached $142.60, up 3%, midway through the trading day. Shares had already been running up in recent months as the company unveiled its plans to aggressively pivot toward streaming. Its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets was designed to arm Disney for digital battle with Netflix and other streaming players.

Earlier Wednesday, the research firm Apptopia released its own estimate of 3.2 million downloads of the Disney+ app on iOS and Android. But those environments are just a minority of the total footprint of Disney+, with the service also available via Samsung smart TVs, Roku and Amazon Fire TV as well as Disney’s own website.

The press release noted that it will likely be the last time for a while that Disney reveals any streaming data. “Moving forward, there are no plans to release Disney+ subscriber data outside of The Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings calls,” it said. The next call has not been scheduled, but will likely be held in February.

Disney+ has plenty of competition, though, and not only from Netflix. Apple just launched the $5-a-month Apple TV+ and WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal will debut HBO Max and Peacock, respectively, next spring.