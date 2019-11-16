Disney+ To Allow Original ‘The Simpsons’ Episode Formatting Option In 2020

The Walt Disney Company will allow Disney+ subscribers to access episodes of The Simpsons in their original format, starting next year.

The streaming service told the Los Angeles Times that The Simpsons will be made available in the original 4:3 aspect ratio, rather than the current 16:9. The company is responding to an outcry from fans who said that the larger aspect ratio ruined some visual jokes.

“We presented ‘The Simpsons’ in 16:9 aspect ratio at launch in order to guarantee visual quality and consistency across all 30 seasons,” a Disney+ spokesperson said to the Times. “Over time, Disney+ will roll out new features and additional viewing options. As part of this, in early 2020, Disney+ will make the first 19 seasons (and some episodes from Season 20) of ‘The Simpsons’ available in their original 4:3 aspect ratio, giving subscribers a choice of how they prefer to view the popular series.”