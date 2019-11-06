Disney+ Orders Kids Game Show ‘The Big Fib’ Hosted By Yvette Nicole Brown Based On ‘Pants On Fire’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Disney+’s original unscripted slate is expanding into game shows with The Big Fib, hosted by Community alumna Yvette Nicole Brown. The streamer has ordered 30 episodes of the half-hour game show for kids, based on the popular Gen-Z Media podcast Pants on Fire.

Brown, one of the stars of Lady and the Tramp, Disney+’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the 1955 animated classic, which will be available at launch on Nov. 12, will be joined by co-host Rhys Darby (Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle).

In The Big Fib, two grown-ups claim to be experts on a topic and one of them is lying. It’ll be up to our kid contestant to try and figure out which one is telling “the big fib”. Described as “big fun with a mission,” the series, from Haymaker Prods. (Southern Charm), features fascinating facts, tricky fibs, a supportive host and a lovably goofy robot.

The Big Fib is executive produced by Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, and Irad Eyal of Haymaker Prods. along with Ben Strouse of Gen-Z Media.

Disney+’s inaugural non-scripted slate features mostly documentary and competition reality series, including Marvel’s Hero Project, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Ink & Paint and Be Our Chef.

Gen-Z Media specializes in fun scripted podcasts featuring humor and heart. Gen-Z founders, Ben Strouse, David Kreizman, and Chris Tarry are co-creators of the Peabody award-winning podcast The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel (Disney/Anonymous Content).

The Big Fib was co-packaged by Verve, which reps Gen-Z Media, and CAA, which reps Haymaker Prods.

At Disney, Brown also voices a character on hit series Elena of Avalor. Darby next is set to reprise his role as in-game guide Nigel in Jumanji: The Next Level.