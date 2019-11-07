Hulu To Be Official FX Streaming Home Next Year, Bob Iger Says; Cate Blanchett’s ‘Ms. America’ Moves To Hulu

Coming off a solid quarterly earnings report today and less than a week before the launch of Disney+, Bob Iger had more streaming news to announcing – FX is coming to Hulu with four exclusive series next year.

“Beginning in March, Hulu will become the official streaming for FX Networks,” said the Walt Disney Company CEO on Thursday’s earning call. Praising the John Landgraf run cabler as a “produced of high quality and award-winning content and will become a key content driver for Hulu,” Iger also unveiled that the Cate Blanchett-led miniseries Ms. America and three other FX series will now exclusively debut to what will be called “FX on Hulu” in 2020.

Along with the ERA-based Blanchett project, Alex Garland’s Devs, A Teacher and the Jeff Bridges starring The Old Man will also be on FX on Hulu now instead of FX proper. Almost all of FX’s library and programming will show up on the Disney-controlled streamer, which is intended as the landing zone for more adult fare – as opposed to the family focused November 12 premiering Disney+ New episodes of FX shows like American Horror Story will pop up on Hulu right after they air on the cabler, Iger stated.

No word of what the fate of the FXNow streaming service is, but it likely isn’t long for this Magic Kingdom. The FX Plus subscription service was shuttered in August, just a few months after Disney took over control of FX and other Fox properties.

Part of a $12.99 a month bundle starting next week with Disney+ and ESPN+, Hulu has been often overlooked in recent months with the highly anticipated launch on the Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Nat Geo and House of Mouse legacy streamer. Still, the home of the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale has around 30 million subscribers currently Stateside, a healthy base for the more grown up fan of the Disney empire.

Obviously, Disney acquired FX in the $71.3 billion of most of Fox’s assets that was finally sealed earlier this year after jumping through a number of regulatory hoops.