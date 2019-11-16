Disney Dates A Ton Of Pics Into 2023 & Juggles Fox Releases With Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ To Open Christmas 2020, ‘The King’s Man’ Next Fall

Refresh for updates Disney has just unloaded a few release date changes to Fox pics and RSVPed a ton of dates for untitled stuff all the way into 23. The list is below. We’re still digesting this.

Let’s break this down by years.

2020

–Matthew Vaugn’s The King’s Man, which is already being promoted in theaters; a prequel to his Kingsmen series starring Ralph Fiennes moves out of Feb. 14, 2020, and all the way to Sept. 18, 2020 against Paramount’s Michael B. Jordan Tom Clancy movie Without Remorse, Sony’s untitled Lord and Miller animation project.

New Regency/Fox’s Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, directed by Adrian Lyne, will open on Nov. 13.

Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel also from Fox will open on Christmas next year and go wide on Jan. 8, 2021. The pic stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck (who also wrote) and Adam Driver. Logline: King Charles VI who declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel.

This brings the total Disney-Fox titles to 24 in 2020, 12 from Big Fox and three from Fox Searchlight. Expect that latter number for that latter label to grow. The year kicks off with the Kristen Stewart Chernin Entertainment/Fox film Underwater. Marvel pics Black Widow and The Eternals, as a reminder, are anchored on May 1 and Nov. 6

2021

There are 21 releases for Fox/Disney this year, most of them untitled and including the wide expansion on The Last Duel. Expect that number to grow because it doesn’t yet include Searchlight releases. Of the 21, ten belong to Fox.

Fox/Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong which was to open on Nov. 6, 2020 is now debuting on Feb. 26, 2021 against Universal’s untitled M. Night Shyamalan film.

Disney then RSVP’s seven slots for untitled Fox films this year including April 9, April 23, Aug. 13, Sept. 10, Oct. 1, Oct. 22, Dec. 3.

Also from Fox (date unchanged) is finally Avatar 2 on Dec. 17.

Also Disney is RSVPing Nov. 19 for an untitled live action pic. This is weekend leading into Thanksgiving and Paramount has Dungeons & Dragons on this date.

Hard titles with hard dates listed (and unchanged) are Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings on Feb. 12, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, Pixar on June 18, Indiana Jones on July 9, and Thor: Love and Thunder on Nov. 5.

2022

Fox/Blue Sky Anmination’s Nimona gets pushed from March 5, 2021 to Jan. 14, 2022. That’s Martin Luther King Day weekend and Warner Bros. has an event film already there.

And there’s seven slots for Fox pics: Jan. 7, April 8, June 10, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 11, and Dec. 23.

Disney fare breaks down as follows: a Pixar movie goes from March 18 to March 11 against Universal’s untitled musical event.

Then there’s a Disney live action pic on March 25. An untitled one on Aug. 12. And an untitled Marvel movie on the new hot date after Joker: Oct. 7. An untitled Disney live action pic on Oct. 7 was removed from the sked.

2023

Scheduled for Big Fox are six slots Jan 13, March 24, June 9, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 10

A Disney/Marvel pic will open on Feb. 17 in place of an untitled Disney live-action pic which is removed from the sked. May 5, natch, is booked for Marvel, and July 28 and Nov. 3.

There are six untitled Disney Live action pics will open on March 10, May 26, July 14. Aug. 11, Oct. 6, and Dec. 15.

Pixar will have a pic on June 16 with Disney Animation booking Nov. 22, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.