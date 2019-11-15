Disney Channel Launches Digital Casting Call For Kids & Teens

Disney Channel has launched a digital open casting call for kids and teens as part of the network’s initiative to discover and develop diverse young talent.

Beginning today, the digital casting call will accept video submissions through Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. See below for more info.

“In our ongoing efforts to reach a broader pool of talent across the U.S., our digital open casting call allows parents whose kids aspire to be actors the opportunity to submit their child’s audition right from where they live,” said Judy Taylor, senior vice president, Casting and Talent Relations, Disney Channel. “This also gives Disney Channel a chance to potentially discover fresh, young and diverse talent who may not yet have agency representation.”

The actors must be able to play between ages 8 and 16, and all video auditions must be submitted via http://www.Disney.com/disneychannelcasting. Additional information is also available at the site.