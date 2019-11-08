‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick’ Story’: USA Anthology Series Adds Five To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Keller (Legion) is set as a series regular and Emily Bergl (Shameless), Lena Georgas (Westworld), Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale) and Chris Mason (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) are set to recur opposite Amanda Peet and Christian Slater in Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, the second installment of the anthology series which will air on USA Network.

Like the first installment, which aired on Bravo and starred Connie Britton and Eric Bana, the second will be based on a true crime story featuring an epic tale of love gone wrong. In Season 2, it is the story of convicted murderer Betty Broderick (Peet) and her ex-husband (Slater) that spans the 1960s to the ’80s and chronicles the breakdown of their marriage that Oprah deemed one of “America’s messiest divorces” even before it ended in double homicide.

From creator-writer Alexandra Cunningham and UCP, Season 2 stars Peet as Betty Broderick, the perfect Southern California blonde wife and mother. Married to her handsome college boyfriend Dan (Slater), Betty charms everyone she meets. After years of sacrifice and suffering while supporting Dan through both medical and law school until he exploded onto the San Diego legal scene as a superstar, Betty is finally enjoying the fruits of their labors. That is, until Dan hires Linda, a bright, beautiful young woman without baggage with whom he can happily forget the struggles of his past. Betty’s attempts to fight back and enraged refusals to accept reality only serve to isolate and destabilize her until she loses her very identity. And Dan’s cold confidence blinds him to the bear he has created, and won’t stop poking … until it’s too late.

Keller will play Linda Kolkena, a bright, beautiful, capable young receptionist who Dan hires to lighten his workload. Liberated and optimistic, Linda falls in love with her new boss but struggles to reconcile their years long affair with her traditional values.

Bergl will portray Marie Stewart, one of Betty’s only divorced friends. Kind, smart, and having been through it herself, she implores Betty to take her divorce seriously.

Georgas will play Betty’s friend Janet Ravis, a funny, adventurous mother and widow who encourages Betty to find joy and purpose in life both before and after her split from Dan.

Skovbye and Mason will play Betty (Peet) and Dan (Slater) during the early years of their courtship and marriage on the east coast. Devoted to achieving their goals as a team no matter how hard things get, they’re driven, hardworking, hopeful, and very much in love.

Keller had a breakout role in the second installment of anthology series Fargo playing Simone Gerhardt. She went on to play a key role in Legion and was recently seen in a recurring arc on The Society and in the film In the Shadow of the Moon. She is represented by Suskin Management and WME.

Bergl got her start as the lead in the film The Rage: Carrie 2. On television she has appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, You, Mindhunter, American Crime, Shameless and The Knick, among others. She is represented by Thruline Entertainment and Innovative Artists.

Georgas recently recurred on Westworld. Her other credits include Ray Donovan, Queen Sugar and Hawaii Five-O. Georgas is represented by GVA Talent Agency.

Skovbye is best known for her roles on Riverdale and Once Upon A Time. She stars in the upcoming drama series Nurses and recently completed production on the indie film 2 Hearts alongside Jacob Elordi. She is represented by Atlas Artists, Gersh and Play Management.

Mason, originally from Liverpool, England, was a series regular in season 3 of Broadchurch. Recent roles include a recurring role on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists and lead role in the feature The Honor List. He will next be seen in a lead role in the limited series The American Guest. Mason is represented by UTA, United Agents, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.