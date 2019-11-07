Director Victoria Mahoney Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Mahoney, who made history as as the first woman to direct a Star Wars film, has signed with CAA for representation.

Mahoney served as second unit director on JJ Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker after Abrams personally selected her for the job.

In TV, Mahoney directed CBS drama pilots The Red Line, from producers Greg Berlanti and Ava DuVernay, which went to series, and Under the Bridge.

Mahoney, previously repped by Verve, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her directing work on Veena Sud’s Netflix series Seven Seconds. She also directed two episodes of Patty Jenkins’ TNT limited series I Am the Night starring Chris Pine and episodes of HBO’s upcoming Lovecraft Country, written/exec produced by Misha Green and exec produced by Jordan Peele and Abrams; John Ridley’s ABC drama American Crime, the Berlanti’s Netflix series You and TNT’s Claws.

Mahoney, who started her television career directing an episode of DuVernay’s Queen Sugar, is adapting Octavia Butler’s Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel Dawn, which she will exec produce alongside DuVernay, and Macro. She continues to be repped by attorney Nina Shaw.