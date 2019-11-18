‘Queen & Slim’ Director Melina Matsoukas Inks First-Look Deal With FX Productions

Queen & Slim director Melina Matsoukas has signed a first-look deal with FX Productions. Under the pact, Matsoukas, whose TV credits include Insecure and Master of None, will develop new content for FX Networks.

Matsoukas recently directed the pilot episode of FX’s Y, on which she also serves as an executive producer. She makes her feature film directorial debut with Universal’s anticipated Queen & Slim, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, which she also produced. The film had its world premiere Thursday as the opening-night gala at AFI Fest and hits theaters November 27.

In 2017, Matsoukas also directed the Emmy-winning “Thanksgiving” episode of Master of None written by Lena Waithe, for which Matsoukas’ work received a DGA Award nomination. She has also won two Grammy Awards, including Best Music Video for “Beyoncé: Formation.”

“Melina is an enormously talented director and producer,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “We’re especially excited that Melina has such a depth of directing experience across film, commercials, music videos and television, and look forward to developing projects that draw on her bold vision and great skill.”

Matsoukas began her TV career as an executive producer and frequent director of the critically acclaimed HBO series Insecure. In addition to Beyoncé, Matsoukas has directed music videos for Jay-Z, Solange, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg and Lady Gaga. She also has directed global campaigns for major commercial clients such as Stella McCartney and Nike.

Matsoukas is repped by MXN, CAA and Gang Tyre.