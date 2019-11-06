‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’ Producer Citizen Pictures Hires Katie Alvord To Boost Development

EXCLUSIVE: Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives producer Citizen Pictures has hired former Dorsey Pictures exec Katie Alvord to bolster its development output.

The company, which is set for its 400th episode of the Food Network series, has appointed Alvord as Vice President of Development. Based in Denver, she will report to CEO and President Frank Matson and will work alongside Vice President of Development and Production Tim McCosker.

Alvord has been tasked with finding homegrown characters and talent in Colorado and the West, generating new character driven docuseries and creating original formats for U.S. broadcast and cable networks as well as streaming platforms. Prior to joining Citizen, she served as Director of Development at Dorsey Pictures where she worked on hit series such as Maine Cabin Masters (HGTV), Accident Suicide or Murder (Oxygen), Alaska’s Ultimate Bush Pilots (Outdoor Channel) and Bus Life Ever (DIY). She previously worked at NBC and High Noon Entertainment, working on series such as Taco Trip and GRUBsessed.

“Honestly, we were immediately drawn to Katie’s love for making great television,” said Matson. “She brings a broad range of experience, a strong creative vision and an impressive track record for creating successful series around untapped talent. She’s a natural addition for us as we continue to prioritize talent led programming across food, lifestyle, travel and action-adventure.”