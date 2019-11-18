Producer DeVon Franklin Sets First-Look Deal With Paramount

DeVon Franklin, the producer behind faith-based films such as the Jennifer Garner and Queen Latifah-starrer Miracles from Heaven, has inked first-look producing deal with Paramount Pictures.

Franklin’s most recent film, Breakthrough starring Chrissy Metz, was released in April via 20th Century Fox, where Franklin held an overall deal. He currently has Flamin’ Hot, the Eva Longoria-directed biopic about the man who created the spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack, set at Fox Searchlight.

Prior to launching his own production shingle, Franklin Entertainment, Franklin served as Senior Vice President of Production at Sony’s Columbia TriStar and worked on pics such as Heaven is For Real, The Karate Kid, and The Pursuit of Happyness. Earlier this year, Deadline reported that he has re-teamed with Sony for a biopic about multi-platinum gospel singer Kirk Franklin.

Franklin is also a preacher, motivational speaker, and the author of multiple books including the New York Times bestseller The Wait, which he co-wrote with his wife, Meagan Good.