‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed For Season 2 On Showtime; Premiere Date Set – Watch The Promo

Showtime is going back for seconds from its first late-night talk show. The premium cabler has handed a Season 2 renewal to Desus & Mero ahead of tonight’s rookie-season finale. The new episodes will air at 11 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays starting February 3, having added the second night for its summer run. Watch a promo for the new season above.

Desus & Mero features Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, as well as giving their take on the day’s hot topics in their signature style in front of a small live studio audience from New York City.

Desus Nice, left, and The Kid Mero Showtime

The longtime acquaintances reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast and a daily late-night show on Viceland.

“Desus and Mero have been a fantastic addition to the Showtime family,” said Jana Winograde, who is Presidents of Entertainment at Showtime Networks along with Gary Levine. “With their hilarious commentary on current events, spirited conversations with major political figures and celebrities and unique tours of their much-beloved New York City, Desus and Mero bring an entirely new perspective on late night programming, and we can’t wait to see where they shine that light in 2020.”

Desus & Mero is produced for Showtime by Jax Media. Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez executive produce.

2019 Showtime Pilots & Series Orders