Delta Air Lines Working To Restore Same-Sex Edits To ‘Booksmart’ And ‘Rocketman’

Delta Air Lines will stop showing edited versions of the films Booksmart and Rocketman on its in-flight offerings, and is working with its vendor to get editions that restore deleted same-sex love scenes.

The issue of the edited versions came up when a fan tweeted the information to Olivia Wilde, the director of Booksmart, complaining that a key love scene was deleted. Wilde later saw an edited version on a flight and noted there were many other cuts.

Wilde also noted the edits included the words “vagina” and “genitals,” a female masturbation scene, an animated sequence where the main characters turned into naked dolls, and a scene where the two teenage girls watched porn.

In Rocketman, it was reported that a love scene between stars Taron Egerton and Richard Madden was edited out.

Wilde asked, “What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women? That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful?”

Delta said in a statement Thursday that it did not ask for any “homosexual content” to be removed.

“We value our inflight entertainment options as a means to reflect the diversity of the world,” the company said. “We are reviewing the processes of our third-party editing vendors to ensure that they are aligned with our values of diversity and inclusion.”

Olivia Wilde’s tweetstorm on the issue:

I urge every airline, especially those who pride themselves on inclusivity, to stop working with this third party company, and trust the parental advisory warning to allow viewers to opt out if they choose. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019

By the way, they didn’t cut ANY cursing. Every “fuck” is heard loud and clear, sometimes in the same scene where they muted “vagina." 🤯. They showed George (elegantly) deep-throating a microphone but couldn’t stomach a consensual love scene between two women. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019

— Most disappointingly, they cut most of Amy and Hope’s love scene in the bathroom, which involves zero nudity, but does involve an essential plot point for a lead character. Wtfffff. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019

— They cut the second half of the animated doll sequence — because naked doll bodies – made for children – are too shocking even with no genitals. Speaking of which, they cut the word “genitals.” — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019

— They muted or cut the word “vagina.” VAGINA.

— They removed Molly’s entire scissoring sequence. (No scissor emoji?! Thread for another time…)

— They Molly’s masturbating and UTI story (it didn’t end well).

— They cut the porn moment in the Lyft (our Oscar clip). — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019

First of all, in order to select this movie from hundreds of options, you have to agree to a “parental advisory” that warns you that viewer discretion is advised. Once you click “proceed” it seems like you’ve agreed to watch the movie in its original form. Instead… — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 30, 2019

Censoring the word lesbian is just batshit insane what is going on 😳 https://t.co/Rdq2wh68QO — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) October 28, 2019