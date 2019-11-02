Delta Air Lines Working To Restore Same-Sex Edits To ‘Booksmart’ And ‘Rocketman’

Delta Air Lines will stop showing edited versions of the films Booksmart and Rocketman on its in-flight offerings, and is working with its vendor to get editions that restore deleted same-sex love scenes.
The issue of the edited versions came up when a fan tweeted the information to Olivia Wilde, the director of Booksmart, complaining that a key love scene was deleted. Wilde later saw an edited version on a flight and noted there were many other cuts.
Wilde also noted the edits included the words “vagina” and “genitals,” a female masturbation scene, an animated sequence where the main characters turned into naked dolls, and a scene where the two teenage girls watched porn.
In Rocketman, it was reported that a love scene between stars Taron Egerton and Richard Madden was edited out.
Wilde asked, “What message is this sending to viewers and especially to women? That their bodies are obscene? That their sexuality is shameful?”
Delta said in a statement Thursday that it did not ask for any “homosexual content” to be removed.
“We value our inflight entertainment options as a means to reflect the diversity of the world,” the company said. “We are reviewing the processes of our third-party editing vendors to ensure that they are aligned with our values of diversity and inclusion.”
Olivia Wilde’s tweetstorm on the issue:
