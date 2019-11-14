‘Deep Water’: Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi & Dash Mihok Among Cast To Join Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas In Adrian Lyne Thriller, Cameras Roll

EXCLUSIVE: Filming is underway on Deep Water, the first movie from Indecent Proposal and Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne in almost two decades. Among cast joining Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Tracy Letts and Rachel Blanchard are Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), Kristen Connolly (House Of Cards), and Jade Fernandez (Little).

This is Lyne’s first movie since 2002’s Unfaithful. New Regency fully financing. Zack Helm (Stranger Than Fiction) and Sam Levinson (Euphoria) have adapted from the Patricia Highsmith novel, and Garrett Basch and Steven Zaillian are producing with Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady and Ben Forkner, and Anthony Katagas (12 Years A Slave). Arnon Milchan is also producing.

Pic is an erotic thriller, right in Lyne’s wheelhouse. Affleck and de Armas play Vic and Melinda Van Allen, an attractive young married couple whose mind games with each other take a twisted turn when people around them start turning up dead. The couple staves off divorce in a loveless marriage by allowing each to take lovers, but it becomes messy as Highsmith exposed the surface facade of American suburban life.

Mihok is repped by The Gersh Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary. Elordi is repped by Gersh, Fourward, Rogers & Cowan, and Nicky Gluyas Management in Australia. Howery is repped by Fourthwall Management, The Aziza Work Group and UTA. Connolly is repped by Paradigm and Authentic. Fernandez is repped by AWA and Zero Gravity.