Travel Channel Orders ‘Trending Fear’, Docuseries From Author Of #DeadDavid Ghost Boy Stories

Travel Channel has greenlighted Trending Fear, a paranormal docuseries from Adam Ellis, author of the #DeadDavid stories. The six-part series will premiere at 11 p.m. Friday, December 20.

In 2017, Buzzfeed author and illustrator Ellis captured the image of a ghost child in his New York City apartment and wrote his first of many spine-tingling tweets: “My apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he’s trying to kill me.” In a state of fear and confusion, he documented his haunting on social media under the hashtag #DeadDavid. Some 14 million people feverishly followed his terrifying experience, yearning for answers behind the little boy who invaded Ellis’ life.

Travel Channel

Now he and his and friends — researcher-documentarian Jen Lewis and ghost hunter/lead investigator Paul Bradford — are on a mission to help others understand and escape their own nightmares Trending Fear. Each of the hourlong episodes will see the trio traveling America hoping to help people take back their lives after unexplainable encounters with the paranormal. By assisting others, Ellis hopes what he learns from his hands-on investigations will help further a deeper understanding of his own haunting.

“Adam’s extraordinary personal experience and harrowing tale that went viral in #DearDavid makes him uniquely positioned to help those grappling with paranormal fear,” Travel Channel GM Matthew Butler said. “The stories in Trending Fear give local community members the ability to discuss and engage with paranormal stories that most thought too taboo to discuss publicly. Adam, Jen and Paul will be able to take them through the investigations – in real time and with community help – unlike any other paranormal stories before.”

Produced by Texas Crew Productions, Trending Fear is executive produced by David Karabinas, Rick Cikowski, Bill Hochhauser and Brad Bernstein and Christine Shuler.