‘Days Of Our Lives’ Renewed For Season 56 By NBC, EP Says

Days of Our Lives is not going anywhere. The network has renewed its longest-running series for a 56th season, I have learned. I hear Days executive producer Ken Corday of Corday Prods., which produces the daytime drama, just delivered the news to the cast.

NBC and Sony TV had no comment. though I had been hearing for the lastpweek or so that renewal was “looking good.” According to sources, the deal with the network is not completely done but is close.

The pickup comes 10 days after word got out that the entire cast of NBC’s daytime soap had been released from their contracts.

The cost-cutting move came during the annual renewal window between NBC and Days distributor Sony Pictures TV; a renewal for Days typically comes at the start of the year. Negotiations for another season of the show on NBC, which had been underway, likely got accelerated by fan outcry over the news of contract releases.

After a big wave of cancellations of daytime soaps, the genre had been stable for the past few years with the four remaining series, Days Of Our Lives on NBC, General Hospital on ABC and Young and the Restless and Bold and the Beautiful on CBS. Like any network programming, soaps have come under economic pressure amid declining linear ratings.

Days of our Lives, which aired more than 13,725 episodes, first premiered as a half-hour drama in 1965 and expanded to an hour 10 years later. The show has garnered 61 Emmy Awards, as well as multiple People’s Choice Awards, GLAAD Media Awards and Prism Awards.

Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, Days of our Lives airs nationally on NBC in the United States and in more than 25 countries internationally. The core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras, and the multi-layered storylines involve elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

Days of our Lives is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producers Greg Meng and Albert Alarr.