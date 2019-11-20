‘Days Of Our Lives’ Short-Form Streaming Series To Reunite Characters From 2000 Season

Days of Our Lives television future may be uncertain, but the long-running NBC soap will get something of a digital lifeline when Last Blast Reunion launches on the DOOL App Nov. 29.

See a teaser for the short-form digital streaming series below.

Currently set for eight 7-10 minute weekly episodes, Last Blast Reunion will reunite nine characters from DOOL‘s 2000 season. Premise is a class reunion, and original actors set for return are Brandon Beemer, Martha Madison, Nadia Bjorlin, Heather Lindell, Aaron Van Wagner and Lindsay Hollister. Newcomers Teressa Liane and Chadwick Hopson have been added as recasts of Mimi Lockhart and Kevin Labert, respectively.

At least one additional DOOL cast member is expected to take part.

The news follows the recent announcement that the TV soap had released its actors from their contracts.

DOOL co-executive producer Greg Meng said in a statement today, “We are excited to bring together some of the most beloved characters from Days of Our Lives in the next DOOL App series. As this new digital platform continues to grow, we can provide exciting additional content to complement the air show on NBC.”

The episodes will premiere on the DOOL App, and a week later be available on the NBC app and NBC.com.

The news might provoke a bit of deja vu for fans of ABC’s late, great All My Children and One Life To Live, which each had short-lived digital reprieves following their TV cancellations in 2013.

In the teaser below, via Soap Opera Network, the characters Chloe and Belle are surprised to see that their old hangout, .Com Cafe, has been reopened.

Days of Our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati will serve the same function on the new series, with Corday Productions producing in association with Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers are Ken Corday, Greg Meng and Albert Alarr, with Ron Carlivati as head writer.