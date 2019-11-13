EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has closed domestic rights on paranormal horror-thriller The Dawn starring Stacey Dash (Clueless), Jonathan Bennett (Cake Wars), Devanny Pinn (Crossbreed) and Teilor Grubbs (Hawaii Five-0). Release is scheduled for early 2020.

Brandon Slagle directs the completed feature in which a young woman in post-World War I United States is sent to live in a convent after her father takes the lives of her entire family. As she matures, she comes to realize the same demons that plagued her father have followed her into the convent.

Throughline Entertainment brokered domestic rights. Vertical has also taken rights for the Caribbean. Kaleidoscope handles international sales and will release in the UK.

Pinn and Ryan Kiser produced under their Jaguar Cinema label from a script by Slagle and Elliot Diviney. The film marks the feature film acting debut of Grubbs who plays series regular Grace Williams on Hawaii Five-0.