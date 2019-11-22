‘Rugrats’, ‘Smurfs’ And ‘Shrek 2’ Writer David N. Weiss To Receive WGA West’s Animation Award

David N. Weiss, a past WGA West VP and writer of Shrek 2 and The Smurfs and Rugrats movie and TV franchises, has been chosen to receive the WGA West’s 2019 Animation Writers Caucus Animation Writing Award. The honor will be bestowed tonight at the annual AWC awards ceremony and member meeting at the guild’s Los Angeles headquarters.

Weiss’ credits on the film side also include Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, The Rugrats Movie and Rugrats in Paris: The Movie and The Smurfs and Smurfs 2. To date, the box office cume for Weiss’ combined work exceeds $2.3 billion worldwide.

Working with his writing partner J. David Stem, Weiss served as head writer on Nickelodeon’s Rugrats TV series. The duo’s other credits include Cybill, Mission Hill and The Downtowners, along with the features Daddy Day Care, Are We There Yet? and Clockstoppers.

They are writing a remake of Jimmy Stewart’s Harvey for Netflix and have Disenchanted, a sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, in development at Disney.

Stem will present Weiss with the award in recognition of his distinguished career and contributions to the animation field.

“David N. Weiss is not only a great writer, he has been a great leader of this guild,” WGAW president David A. Goodman said. “A passionate organizer, he has helped lead the union through some of its greatest struggles, including the continuing fight to get WGA coverage for our members’ animated work.”

Weiss served on the WGAW’s Board of Directors from 2004-05, as Vice President for two terms from 2005-09, and as Secretary-Treasurer from 2009-11.

The WGAW’s AWC Animation Writing Award is given to members of the Animation Writers Caucus or guild who have advanced the literature of animation in film and television throughout the years and made outstanding contributions to the profession of the animation writer. Previous winners include Nicole Dubuc, Len Wein, Mike Judge, Seth MacFarlane, Sam Simon, Linda Woolverton, Len Uhley, Brad Bird and Matt Groening among others.

“David N. Weiss has had a stellar writing career in animation that runs the gamut from episodic daytime episodes to prime time series to feature films, and which has included nominations for Emmys and Oscars for the quality of his writing,” AWC Chair Craig Miller said. “But beyond his talent as a writer, David has been a strong advocate for all animation writers, as well as live-action writers, in his time as a member and officer of the WGAW’s Board of Directors. It’s for all that we thank him and recognize him with this award.”