David James Elliott Joins Michael Shannon & Alexander Ludwig In Rowing Drama ‘Swing’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by imageSPACE/Shutterstock (10404726j) David James Elliott 'The Obituary Of Tunde Johnson' Premiere, Arrivals, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 08 Sep 2019
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: JAG alum David James Elliott is set to co-star opposite Michael Shannon and Alexander Ludwig in Swing, the indie drama that follows Ivy League college crew team whose lives are changed in their final year when an army vet (Shannon) takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team.

Elliott will play Mr. Singleton, the school’s athletic director. He holds a lot of power over his son Alex Singleton (Ludwig), and his high expectations for Alex make him go toe to toe with Coach Murphy to get what he wants.

Vojin Gjaja, a former armor officer in the United States Army, wrote the screenplay based on his experiences as an oarsman at Columbia University. Michael Mailer is directing.

Elliott co-stars in TIFF drama The Obituary of Tunde Johnson and can be seen in the upcoming Netflix series, Spinning Out. He’s repped by LINK and Gersh.

