‘Dark Waters’ And ‘Citizen K’ Have Decent Debuts On Quiet Weekend, ‘The Lighthouse’ Crosses $10M – Specialty Box Office

All was failry quiet on the specialty box office front the weekend before Thanksgiving. Todd Haynes’ legal thriller Dark Waters has played well with critics as it sits at a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and it has the potential to reach the masses. This weekend the awards season contender starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway had a decent opening in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The pic from Focus Features and Participant Media had a satisfactory initial dive into the box office as it earned an estimated $110,000 with a per-screen average of $27,500, earning the top spot at the Angelika in New York. It is certainly relying on word of mouth so that the box office numbers will match its critical acclaim come next week when expands to approximately 100 theaters.

The Alex Gibney-directed docu Citizen K also had a decent debut, opening at the Laemmle Royale with an estimated weekend gross of $10,250. The latest feature from Academy Award winner Alex Gibney spotlights post-Soviet Russia from the perspective of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former oligarch turned political dissident. The film from Greenwich Entertainment (the same distro company that released last year’s Oscar-winning Free Solo) hopes to build on this opening weekend and its a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as it opens in more theaters in Los Angeles and expands to New York City on January 15 at Film Forum with a national rollout to additional markets to follow.

Other openings in the specialty space were nothing to get excited about. Oscilloscope’s When Lambs Become Lions had a low opening in Losa Angeles with an estimated weekend gross of $3,155. Fingers crossed that the pic about the corrupt ivory trade will gain more traction as it expands to New York theaters on December 6. Meanwhile, South Asian pics George Reddy and Pagalpanti opened fairly soft with estimated grosses $50,687 and $226,547 respectively. Varda By Agnes, the self-portrait by the iconic storyteller and filmmaker opened in two theaters at an estimated $12,644 while the docu Shooting the Mafia had a dismal debut at $3,095.

Fresh off of its five nominations at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, A24’s The Lighthouse reached a milestone in its sixth week of release as it earned an estimated $182,260 this weekend, making it cross the $10 million mark. Also under the A24 banner is Waves expanded to 21 screens in its second week out and added $168,760 to its box office till, ticking up from its gross from last weekend. The film maintains a high Rotten Tomatoes score with 88% and earned the talented Taylor Russell a Spirit Award. Other than that, the Trey Edward Shults-family drama was wildly overlooked by the indie awards ceremony despite moving performances by Kelvin Harrison Jr., Sterling K. Brown and Renee Elise Goldsberry. A24 hopes Waves will surf into awards season with enough word-of-mouth buzz to pad its box office numbers.

Also riding the announcement of the Spirit Awards nominees was Amazon’s Honey Boy. The Alma Har’el-directed drama starring Shia LaBeouf earned an estimated $269,280 in its third weekend in 44 theaters which brings it closer $1 million. That said, it will more than likely cross during the Thanksgiving weekend as it expands to more theaters. LaBeouf’s drama about his relationship with his father and his rocky childhood journey in Hollywood was nominated for four Spirit Awards noms for Director for Har’el and Supporting Male for both LaBeouf and Noah Jupe as well as Cinematography.

As for awards season favorites Parasite and Jojo Rabbit, they keep rolling along with respectable runs. Bong Joon Ho’s critically acclaimed dark comedy Parasite at Neon earned an estimated $1,218,500 and it is on track to hit $20 million at the domestic box office. Fox Searchlight continues to shine with Taika Waititi’s World War II satire Jojo Rabbit has banked an estimated $1,538,000 in its sixth weekend and is also looking to cross the $20 million mark domestically.

NEW RELEASES

Citizen K (Greenwich Entertainment) – Week 1 [1 Theater] Weekend/Cume $10,250

Dark Waters (Focus Features) – Week 1 [4 Theaters] Weekend/Cume $110,000, Average $27,500

George Reddy (Abhishek Pictures) – Week 1 [60 Theaters] Weekend/Cume $50,687, Average $845

Pagalpanti (Eros) – Week 1 [120 Theaters] Weekend/Cume $226,547, Average $1,888

Shooting the Mafia (Cohen Media) – Week 1 [2 Theaters] Weekend/Cume $3,095, Average $1,548

Varda By Agnes (Janus Films) – Week 1 [2 Theaters] Weekend/Cume $12,644, Average $6,322

When Lambs Become Lions (Oscilloscope Laboratories) – Week 1 [1 Screen] Weekend/Cume $3,155

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Everybody’s Everything (Gunpowder & Sky) – Week 2 [19 Theaters] Weekend $19,169, Average $1,009, Cume $500,649

Mickey and the Bear (Utopia) – Week 2 [4 Theater2] Weekend $8,010, Average $2,002, Cume $19,245

Waves (A24) – Week 2 [21 Screens] Weekend $168,760, Average $8,036, Cume $335,991

HOLDOVERS/THIRD+ WEEKEND

American Dharma (Utopia) – Week 4 [3 Theaters] Weekend $2,267, Average $756, Cume $30,011

Better Days (Well Go USA) – Week 3 [32 Theaters] Weekend $84,985, Average $2,656, Cume $1,832,000

Honey Boy (Amazon Studios) – Week 3 [44 Theaters] Weekend $269,280, Average $6,120, Cume $939,676

The Kingmaker (Greenwich Entertainment) – Week 3 [7 Theaters] Weekend $7,500, Average $1,071, Cume $56,135

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot (Saban Films) – Week 6 [5 Screens] Weekend $64,688, Average $12,937, Cume $2,762,773

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight) – Week 6 [787 Theaters] Weekend $1,538,000, Average $1,954, Cume $16,091,000

Judy (Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment) – Week 9 [58 Screens] Weekend $35,300, Average $612, Cume $23,844,489

The Lighthouse (A24) – Week 6 [113 Screens] Weekend $182,260, Average $1,613, Cume $10,172,945

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics) – Week 8 [217 Screens] Weekend $135,279, Average $623, Cume $3,320,813

Parasite (Neon) – Week 7 [433 Screens] Weekend $1,218,500, Average $2,814, Cume $16,461,940