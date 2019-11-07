D’Arcy Carden In Talks To Star With Abbi Jacobson In Amazon’s ‘A League Of Their Own’, Gbemisola Ikumelo Also In Negotiations

The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden is in negotiations to star in A League of Their Own, Amazon’s series adaptation of the 1992 feature film.

Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) also is finalizing a deal to co-star in the project, from writers/executive producers Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham and Sony Pictures TV.

Broad City co-creator/star Jacobson is in negotiations to play the lead in A League of Their Own, which revolves around about a women’s professional baseball league during World War II.

Jacobson will play Carson, a farm girl whose husband is off fighting the war. She runs away from home and tries out for the league in response to an advertisement.

Carden will play Greta, a beautiful and worldly player who once was in the Army. Ikumelo will play Clance.

Originally set up at Amazon last year as a half-hour comedy, A League Of Their Own has been converted into one-hour ahead of a quiet pilot order.