Danny Trejo, Billy Zane, Randy Couture Board Action Pic ‘The Protector’

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Trejo (Machete), Billy Zane (Titanic), Randy Couture (The Expendables), and James Russo (Django Unchained) have signed to star in actioner The Protector from filmmaker Justin Lee (Badland).

Legion XIII’s Daemon Hillin, Justin Lee, and Melanie Young are producing with Vasily Bernhardt of TB Films executive producing.

Ed Morrone (White Collar) is leading the film as protagonist Mickey Rome, an ageing protection specialist who is ready to holster his guns and head for retirement. When the agency he works for demands one last job be done, Mickey obliges and is sent to Central America to watch a husband and wife who have stolen $8m from a ruthless crime family.

Doctor Drew Pinsky (Loveline), Johnny Messner (Tears Of The Sun) and Eddie FInlay (2 Fast 2 Furious) are also in the cast.

“This movie is a fun throwback to films from the ’80s like Lethal Weapon, Midnight Run and 48 Hours. It has action. It has comedy. It has dark moments. It was such a joy to get to work in a space I love so much with phenomenal talent. I can’t wait for everyone to see Ed Morrone as Mickey,” said director Lee.