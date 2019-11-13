Daniel Adams To Direct ‘The Walk’; Jeremy Breslau Helming ‘Serpens’; Tomas Leach Boards ‘Flight Rules’

The Ledge producer Michael Mailer has teamed with Hank Blumenthal (In the Soup, The Mouse) to produce an inspired-by-true-events period drama, The Walk, with Daniel Adams attached to direct from a script he co-wrote with George Powell. The screenplay was originated by Powell, a former drug dealer whom Adams discovered while he was incarcerated. Upon his release, Powell turned to screenwriting and The Walk will mark his first produced script.

The story centers on Boston Irish cop Bill Coughlin as he is faced with his own suppressed racist attitude and fierce social pressure after being assigned to protect black high school students as they are bused into all-white South Boston High during the court-ordered forced integration of the Boston School System in 1974, which resulted in brutal violence and city-wide protests.

Mailer, Blumenthal and Adams are longtime collaborators having worked together on various films throughout the past 30 years starting with the Sandra Bullock starre, A Fool and His Money. Adams is perhaps best known for helming The Lightkeepers with Richard Dreyfuss, Bruce Dern, Mamie Gummer and Blythe Danner, as well as An L.A. Minute starring Gabriel Byrne and Kiersey Clemons.

Against the Grain Ent. / Barkers Point Pictures

Jeremy Breslau, known for writing the video game bestseller Call of Duty: WWII, has been tapped to write and direct Serpens, a sci-fi thriller acquired by Infinite Entertainment. Infinite, the film production division recently opened by VFX studio Goodbye Kansas, is producing the project with Godzilla: King of the Monsters producer Brian Rogers of Redruth Pictures and Michael Keyes of Barkers Point Pictures.

The plot concerns a future expedition to Mars and a discovery that will change everything known about the course of human history.

Call of Duty: WWII, the 14th installment in the first-person shooter game franchise, was released in 2017 and made over $1 billion in its first year making it the highest-grossing game of 2017. Breslau’s fantasy adventure, 8 Immortals, was picked up by China-based company Le Chuang Entertainment (formerly LeVision). He is currently writing and directing a AAA title for Sony Interactive Entertainment. Breslau is repped by Against the Grain Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman.

Tomas Leach has been tapped to direct a sci-fi feature titled Flight Rules, which will shoot next year in Europe. Noah C Haeussner, who produced the Mads Mikkelsen-starring Cannes pic Arctic, and Levi Holloway are producing.

The film is about an astronaut who returns from space so blown away by the insignificance of Earth and a hidden secret that he decides to disappear and create a new identity. As his half-sister and a NASA specialist team search for him in the gaps left behind, he heads into the unknown alone, crossing paths with different souls who help him understand what he, or any one of us, is doing down here on Earth. Sloane Klevin and Michael Raimondi will serve as executive producers. The pic hails from Heart of Darkness Pictures and Union Entertainment Group.

Leach directed the feature-length documentary In No Great Hurry about legendary New York photographer Saul Leiter, and helmed his second doc, The Lure, about Forrest Fenn’s legendary hidden treasure in the Rocky Mountains, which premiered at Doc NYC.