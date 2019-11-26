‘Dancing With The Stars’ Crowns Season 28 Champion

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details on tonight’s season finale of Dancing With the Stars.

The competition is over and Dancing With the Stars has a new champ.

The latest winner of the ABC dance competition was announced Monday night during the season 28 finale.

After 11 weeks of competition, the finalists included Bachelorette star Hannah Brown; country music singer Lauren Alaina; actor and Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell; and Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke.

[The four finalists are shown above]

Before the winner was announced, the audience was treated to appearances by music stars Ne-Yo, Pitbull and Cher.

Once it was time for the most anticipated moment of the season, Brown and partner Alan Bersten waltzed away with the Mirrorball trophy.

Kel and pro Witney Carson came in second place. Ally and Sasha Farber took third and Lauren and Gleb Savchenko finished fourth.

When the competition kicked off in September, the other competitors included Queer Eye co-host Karamo Brown; actress Kate Flannery; NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis; two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom; former White House press secretary Sean Spicer; actor James Van Der Beek, The Supremes singer Mary Wilson; and supermodel Christie Brinkley, who suffered an injury and was replaced by her daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook.