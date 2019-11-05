‘Monday Night Football’ Viewership Hits Season High As Cowboys Trounce Giants

A black cat brought some very bad luck to the Empire State team during the ESPN aired game from the Garden State

In their first of a primetime NFL double this week, the Dallas Cowboys nicely delivered for the league and ESPN last night on .

With that comeback drama that football fans love, a precocious appearance on the field by a black cat, that one handed grab by Golden Tate and Michael Gallup’s third quarter touchdown, America’s team buried the New York Giants in their own house. Ending up with a 37-18 final score, the Cowboys are now 5-3 this season so far and heading strong into their Sunday Night Football match-up with the Minnesota Vikings on November 10.

If last night’s MNF numbers with the nationwide followed Dallas on the field are any indication, NBC will be pleased.

Pulling in a 4.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 14 million viewers, last night’s MNF was a double-digit winner for ESPN. First takeaway – the game matched the ratings season high of the Detroit and Green Bay MNF match-up on October 14. Second and bigger takeaway – the Cowboys’ win handed the Disney-owned sports cabler its best viewership results all season so far.

Week-to-week, last night’s MNF was up 45% in the key demo over the October 28 Miami and Pittsburgh game and 40% in total audience. Year-to-year, the Cowboy’s surging victory last night was also up 19% in viewership and 15% among the 18-49s over the team’s hard 28-14 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the comparable MNF of November 5, 2018.

Last night’s Monday Night Football was the clear primetime winner on both cable and broadcast. Next week’s MNF sees the Seattle Seahawks swoop into the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers nest at Levi’s Stadium.