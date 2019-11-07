D.L. Hughley Sets Comedy Central Docu-Comedy Special ‘How Not To Get Shot And Other Advice From White People’

Comedy Central has greenlighted a new comedic documentary from Peabody Award-winning comedian-activist D.L. Hughley. How Not to Get Shot and Other Advice from White People is based on his New York Times bestseller of the same name.

The hourlong docu-comedy, which Hughley also will executive produce, follows him into the field to explore the state of race in America. By following behavioral advice given to African Americans, will Hughley make all the problems of race in America disappear, or will he bring systemic prejudice to light?

“I look forward to working with Comedy Central on this documentary, where we’ll get to explore deeper into the state of race as I see it today — and then, leave it to me to point out the absurd,” Hughley said. “I dig how Comedy Central saw How Not to Get Shot as I did, knowing the conversation would extend far beyond the length of a book.”

How Not to Get Shot and Other Advice From White People is executive produced by Hughley, 3Arts, Hugh Fink, Adam Mansbach and director-showrunner Vikram Gandhi.

“D.L. has an eye for the absurdities that mainstream America too often accepts as normal, especially when it comes to race,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Co-Heads of Original Content at Comedy Central. “His incisive wit and comedic genius will be on full display in How Not to Get Shot.”

Hughley won a Peabody for his 2012 Comedy Central docu-comedy special D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List. He is repped by UTA and 3Arts.