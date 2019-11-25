CW Sets Airdate For ‘Guitar Legends 3’ With Stars Of ZZ Top, Heart, Toto

The CW has set Dec. 27, as the airdate for America Salutes You Presents Guitar Legends 3, the concert featuring Ann Wilson of Heart, George Thorogood, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Steve Lukather of Toto, to name just a few.

The post-Christmas Monday night special will air as a one-hour special starting at 8 p.m. with a bill that plugs into the guitar traditions of classic rock. The event is an annual fundraiser to benefit brain and mental wellness charities for U.S. military veterans and first responders.

The CW

Gibbons, the Texas blues-rocker who was inducted with ZZ Top into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, will host the show. Also performing: Warren Haynes (Allman Brothers), Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke) and Ellis Hall (Tower of Power lead vocalist). Accomplished drummer Kenny Aronoff leads the all-star band accompanying the notable guitar heroes.

This stage performances were recorded during the Wonderfront Music Festival in San Diego (which also featured performances by Migos, Miguel, Ben Harper, and local favorite Slightly Stoopid).

No Greater Sacrifice, the LA Fire Department Foundation, the Entertainment Industries Council and Patriotic Service Dog Foundation are among the charities benefitting from the show. Returning sponsors include AT&T, Production Glue, Walgreens, KLOVE Media and The Center for Discovery.