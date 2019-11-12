‘Cupid’: Justin Bieber Unveils His Animated Future As God Of Desire

Pop superstar Justin Bieber on Tuesday shared a first look at his animated screen persona as the title star of Cupid, the Hellenic musical epic currently in production at Mythos Studios in Los Angeles. Have a look below.

When Bieber shared the somewhat doleful image of his feather-winged archer with all 121 million of his Instagram followers it ushered in the public-facing portion of the Mythos Studios rollout that ranks among the most intriguing Hollywood start-ups in recent years.

Music video veteran Pete Candeland (The Gorillaz) is directing the animated musical about the famed god of desire from classical mythology. Far removed from the chubby cherub of St Valentine’s Day, the feature film’s Cupid is a winged archer with attitude — he’s charismatic but headstrong, no surprise considering he’s the offspring of Venus, the goddess of love, and Mars, the war deity.

REX/Shutterstock

No release date has been set. Mythos Studios is the big-ambition newcomer in the animation sector. The company was established last year by Marvel Studios Founding Chairman David Maisel and SB Projects founder Scooter Braun, whose powerhouse client list includes Beiber, Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Demi Lovato,

Cupid has been developed by Carlos Kotkin (Rio 2) working from Maisel’s story adaptation of the legend of Cupid and Psyche, a tale recounted in Greek art depictions dating back to the 4th Century B.C. The fresh take on Cupid will be positioned as the cornerstone of a new “shared universe” of interconnected Mythos franchises that each pull characters and story scenarios from the rich traditions of Greek and Roman mythology.

Two other animated feature projects are underway at the upstart studio: Fathom, an undersea superhero epic; and Soulfire, the saga of an orphaned boy who is heir to ancient magic.