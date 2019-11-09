‘Crisis Aftermath’ Talk Show Enlists Kevin Smith For Post-‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Breakdowns

There will be a lot to unpack when the Crisis On Infinite Earths series takes over the Arrowverse in a major crossover event. But who better than a comic book guy to explain?

Crisis Aftermath is a post-show talk show hosted by film writer/director Kevin Smith, who has also written a large number of comic books, owns a comic book store, and had a comics-centric TV show. The show will explore the angles of the episodes in the series and bow on the CW on Dec. 8 after Supergirl and on Dec. 10 after The Flash.

Crisis on Infinite Earths is the sixth annual Arrowverse crossover event, which will intertwine episodes of the TV series Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow, with guest appearances by characters from other shows. The crossover starts in 2019 and will continue into the new year.

The series explores a multiverse world where the heroes battle to save their particular realities from destruction.