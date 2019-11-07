Fox Sports Cans Cris Carter; NFL Hall Of Famer Has Been Off Air Since Oct. 30

After three years at Fox Sports, Cris Carter has been pink-slipped.

“Cris Carter is no longer with Fox Sports,” a spokesperson for the Murdoch-owned outlet announced Thursday of the former First Things First co-host and NFL Hall of Famer. “There is no further comment at this time.”

Along with that no further comment, there is no word who will replace the ex-Minnesota Vikings wide receiver on the FS1 morning show fronted by Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe. Former New York Giants lineman Chris Canty has been filling in Carter’s seat on First Things First for the past week. Whether that becomes a permanent replacement or not, the timing of when a new First Things First co-host will be made public still is being worked out, sources say.

Absent from the air since October 30, I hear that Carter has been the subject of an internal probe at Fox Sports involving his conduct, though the exact nature of the investigation is being tightly contained. Perhaps prophetic of what was to come, the one-time Miami Dolphin took to social media early this morning in what can only be called a cryptic tweet pulling from the Good Book:

But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus, his Son, purifies us from all sin.

1 John 1:7 — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) November 7, 2019

Along with a cameo on HBO’s now-shuttered Ballers, Carter had been with Fox Sports since 2016. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 after a 12-year career, most of that time with the Vikings. During his career he recorded 1,101 career receptions and 130 touchdowns — all ranked in the top five in NFL history. Prior to joining Fox Sports, Carter appeared on HBO Sports’ Inside the NFL and ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

Denise Petski contributed to this report.