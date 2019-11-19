‘Coyote’: Juan Pablo Raba To Co-Star In Paramount Network Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Six and Narcos alum Juan Pablo Raba is set as a lead opposite Michael Chiklis in Coyote, Paramount Network’s one-hour scripted drama series from Emmy-winning executive producer and director Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad), Dark Horse Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV. It’s slated to premiere in 2020.

Written by David Graziano (American Gods), Michael Carnes and Josh Gilbert (Mr. Woodcock), Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who, after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black-and-white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.

Raba will play El Cartin, head of a small family cartel in Mexico. El Cartin is something of an anomaly — charming and impeccably dressed, a man of his word who would just as soon invite you to dinner as have you killed for breaking a deal.

Graziano also will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Chiklis, Carnes, Gilbert, Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg (The Umbrella Academy) and Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment.

Raba recently wrapped production on action-thriller The Minuteman alongside Liam Neeson, from director Robert Lorenzs. On television, Raba is known for his starring role as Ricky Ortiz on military drama Six, which aired for two seasons on History, and for his role as Gustavo, on Narcos. Raba can be seen in Netflix’s original Colombian series, Distrito Salvaje, in which he stars and also executive produces. He’s also known for his recurring role in the third season of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. His character Joey Gutierrez is the first openly gay hero in the Marvel franchise. Raba is repped by The Gersh Agency and Impression Entertainment.