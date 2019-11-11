‘Sunday Night Football’ Ratings Steady & Strong As Vikings Beat Cowboys,’Shark Tank’ Hits Season High

The Minnesota team were certainly jumping for joy with a close victory over America's Team last night, so were the NFL & NBC

The Minnesota Vikings’ Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter certainly had a reason to jump for joy during their clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now holding a 7-3 standing as the 100th NFL season moves double digits into its run, the Vikings had to fight hard right up until the end to hold America’s Team back, but they pulled it off. A final score of 28-24 pretty much tells you what a roller coaster thriller the match-up on the Cowboys’ home turf turned out to be.

The @Vikings‘ Quest to beat the Cowboys has resulted in a “VICTORRRRRYYYYY!” pic.twitter.com/hcmVUn9if6 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 11, 2019

For the NFL and NBC, last night’s SNF was steady and strong in the ratings, as everyone has come to expect from a game with Dallas on the field. Drawing in a 5.9/25 rating among adults 18-49 and nearly 20 million viewers, the 8:15 PM ET starting gridiron battle matched a near season high for the NBC flagship NFL series.

In line with the key demo fast affiliates for last week’s New England Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Raven in the key demo and last year’s comparable Week 10 win by the Cowboys over the Philadelphia Eagles, last night’s game is up 3.4% in terms of audience. The early numbers’ season high for this year’s SNF remains the September 29 win by New Orleans Saints over the previously unbeaten Cowboys – that game rose to a stunning 24.1 million viewers in the final numbers on NBC alone and 24.7 million when you throw in all the digital platforms.

Of course, a bit closer to home, the November 3 game rose in adjusted ratings to a 6.7/29 in the 18-49s and 22.03 million viewers on the network. Being that last week’s game ended up with averaging a total audience delivery of 22.6 million viewers, it’s fair to say we know where last night’s ratings are likely to plant their final flag.

Related Story 'Monday Night Football' Viewership Hits Season High As Cowboys Trounce Giants

Yet, because we’re good like that, we’ll update with final SNF numbers as we get them later on.

On the rest of the Big 4 and the CW, it was a mixed bag on a night dominated by NBC even more than usual.

Over at CBS, God Friended Me took a two-tenths hit from last week (0.6, 6.14M) while Madam Secretary also slipped (0.3, 3.98M). 60 Minutes took the biggest hit out of all of CBS’ Sunday night lineup (0.8, 7.98M) while NCIS: Los Angeles managed to hold steady with ratings and had a slight boost in viewership (0.6, 6.04M).

America’s Funniest Home Videos was down two-tenths from last week (0.7, 4.54M) while the remainder of the night at ABC ticked up including Kids Say the Darndest Thing (0.7 4.00M), Shark Tank (0.8, 3.5M) and The Rookie (0.6, 3.74M). The entrepreneurial competition series actually hit a season high in the key demo, besting its previous best performance of it October 6 airing.

Thanks to some afternoon NFL action, the soon to be Disney+ joining The Simpsons saw a generous boost (2.1, 6.03M) while the rest of Fox’s Sunday animated lineup followed suit. Freshman series Bless the Harts grew four-tenths (0.9, 2.38M) while Bob’s Burgers (0.8, 2.07M) and Family Guy (0.9, 2.12M) saw a rise in ratings.

As you can see in our chart below, things at The CW nearly duplicated last week’s ratings and viewership with Batwoman (0.3, 1.16M) and Supergirl (0.2, 861,000)