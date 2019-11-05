Courtney B. Vance Named SAG-AFTRA Foundation President, Succeeding JoBeth Williams

Courtney B. Vance has been named president of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, succeeding JoBeth Williams, who will retire after 10 years in the post. The transition will take place at the Foundation’s fourth annual Patron of the Artists Awards on Thursday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

Vance will begin his tenure with the launch of the foundation’s first ever Entertainment Industry Council, which will advise the foundation on its work to support performers in all stages of their career. It will work in partnership with the foundation’s Actors Council, whose members serve as advisors and supporters.

Vance, who is married to actress Angela Bassett, is an Emmy- and Tony award-winning actor who has garnered numerous nominations, including SAG and Golden Globe nominations, for his performance as Johnnie Cochran in the FX series The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. He most recently appeared alongside Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges in Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions’ Ben is Back, and stars in the upcoming HBO drama horror series Lovecraft Country.

Variety had the Vance news first today.