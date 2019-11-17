A radio host at a conservative Denver talk station claims he was fired Saturday for criticizing President Donald Trump.

Craig Silverman said he was let go from 710 KNUS for talking about attorney Roy Cohn, who previously represented Trump. His broadcast was then interrupted by network news, and shortly thereafter, the program director came into the booth and told him, “You’re done.”

Silverman confirmed the firing by responding to Colorado state representative Dylan Roberts, who said his firing was “a sad day for Colorado and the First Amendment.”

“I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line,” Silverman replied to Roberts’ tweet. “I call things as I see them. I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. Their bravery inspires me.”

It was unclear if Silverman had any prior confrontations with the program director or was warned about veering from the station’s conservative format.

Silverman also wrote on Facebook in support of former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

“Yovanovitch is an American hero. I have seen countless witnesses testify and she was one of the all-time finest. Her poise, courage and credibility inspire me,” Silverman wrote, according to KDVR.

The Denver Post. reported that Silverman was replaying a 2015 interview with Roger Stone when the plug was pulled. Stone was a Republican operative found guilty on several federal charges on Friday. Silverman brought up Cohn in the interview, leading to his dismissal.